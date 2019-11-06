|
|
Thomas Edward Hughes, Sr.
1934-2019
Thomas Edward Hughes Sr., 85, of Deer Park, Texas, entered into rest November 2, 2019. Visitation will be held at 9:00 am followed by a Celebration of Life at 10:00 am with a reception to be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Road, Houston, Texas 77058. A committal service will be held at 2:15pm at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 6, 2019