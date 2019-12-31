|
Thomas (Tommy)
D. Karl, Jr.
1956-2019
Thomas (Tommy) D. Karl, Jr., a doting dog lover and talented scenic artist, died unexpectedly on October 5, 2019 at the age of 63. Tommy was devoted to his life-long partner Marshall Alexander where they resided in Lago Vista for over 30 years. His friends and family always held a special place in his heart and meant the world to him.
Tommy never met a dog he didn't love. He cared for them like they were human. For much of his life, his dogs were his greatest companions. Tommy was exceptionally generous, kindhearted, funny, friendly and loved to talk your ear off to anyone who would listen. His proudest achievements of his creative talents were displayed in the many movie sets of films like Hope Floats, Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls, Spy Kids, The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl, Machete, Predators, Desperado, Sin City, and Grindhouse. He loved working for Troublemaker Studios and Rooster Teeth Productions. Tommy was also an artistic expert when it came to decorating displays in homes, furniture stores and wedding venues. He created the most gorgeous Christmas trees you've ever seen. His creative talents were astounding.
Tommy is survived by his step-father David Browne; his brothers and sisters:
Alan Karl and wife Regina, Tim Karl and wife Adele, Pam Karl, Cindy Blaylock, Trisha Doyle and husband Jeff; nieces and nephews: Ashley Shoffner and husband Cameron, Katie Blaylock and fiancé Andy Thorne, Austin Karl, Cody Karl and wife Meghan, Coleman Blaylock and wife Shelby, Amy Karl, Justin Karl, Nathan Karl, Ryan Doyle, Justin Doyle and wife Michelle; great-nieces Minna Karl, Scarlett Blaylock, and Avery Shoffner. He is preceded in death by his partner Marshall Alexander, parents Lana Louvier and John (Bobby) Eaves, grandparents Howard and Charline (Peepsie) Louvier, aunts Linda Louvier and Elaine Louvier, brother Terry Karl, brother-in-law Curtis Blaylock and niece Anita Elaine Blaylock.
The Rosary at 10:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. will be held at Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church, 11507 Huffmeister Rd, Houston on January 2.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Dec. 31, 2019