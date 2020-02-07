Home

Troy B. Smith Professional Services
9013 Scott St.
Houston, TX 77051
(713) 734-8769
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters Rd
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Fallbrook Church
12512 Walters Rd
More Obituaries for Thomas .
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Lampkin "Tony" . III


1953 - 2020
Thomas Lampkin "Tony" . III Obituary
Thomas "Tony" Lampkin, III.
1953-2020
Tony Lampkin, expired (Wednesday) January 29, 2020. Visitation will be held (Saturday) February 8, 2020 from 10-11:55 a.m. Funeral service will begin at 12:00 p.m. Both services will be held at Fallbrook Church, 12512 Walters Rd., Senior Pastor Michael A. Penders, Sr., officiating. Internment, Paradise North Cemetery.
Tony was a gifted teacher who loved the Lord and sought to reach others for Christ. He was an active member of Fallbrook Church, an Area Advisor for Bible Study Fellowship International and was on the Board of Trustees for the College of Biblical Studies. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make a monetary donation, in his name, to either of these worthy organizations.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 7, 2020
