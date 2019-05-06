Thomas William (Bill) Mahns

1935-2019

Thomas William (Bill) Mahns was born in Willis, Texas on August 4, 1935.

His parents were Velma Pursley Mahns and Charles Walter Mahns.

Bill married his college sweetheart, Jane Bunting, on July 1, 1960 and they shared a lifetime of fun and adventures. They met at Sam Houston State University in 1956 and, upon her graduation in 1960, began a lifetime together. They shared his interests of photography, bass fishing, motorcycle riding, traveling, golf, bowling, and together made Bill's computer sing as he made many cards from old photos for family and friends.

He graduated from Reagan High School in 1953 and obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from Sam Houston State in August of 1957. Bill began his career with Exxon in 1960 serving on seismic crews in East Texas and Louisiana. He retired from the company in 1995 as a Senior Research Associate with Exxon Production Research Company in Houston.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Cherry Annette Roberts.

He is survived by his wife, Jane; daughter Sherri Lynn McCain and husband Timothy of Bay City, Texas; and by his daughter, Alice Ann Dighton and husband Craig of Franklin, Tennessee. Also surviving Bill is his sister, Patricia Loman and husband Paul and brother-in-law, James Bunting. He has one grandson and three great-grandchildren, two nieces, two nephews and their families and many devoted friends.

Bill was a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church and of the ExxonMobil Retiree Club – Houston West.

Bill never liked calling attention to himself and, as he requested, there will be a graveside service conducted by Forest Park Westheimer in Houston on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 10:00am.

The family will receive friends at Forest Park Westheimer between 9:00am and 10:00am in the Event Room.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Texas Children's Hospital or s. Published in Houston Chronicle on May 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary