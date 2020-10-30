Thomas E. Meder
1937-2020
Thomas E. Meder passed away on October, 25, 2020. He was born August 25, 1937 to Thomas Aloysius and Dorothy Taylor Meder in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Wilson High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Moravian College. He worked in domestic and international logistics with Fluor Engineering. He and his family moved to Texas when employed by Fluor Engineering in 1976. Tom was known for his love of travel, dancing, sports events and especially family.
Preceded in death by his parents and infant son, John Thomas. Tom is survived by wife of 28 years, Frances Masala Meder; son Robert Meder (Leigh Ann); daughters Karen Smith (Geoff), and Nancy Bryant (Wayne); grandchildren Jason Hoffman (Samantha), Ashley Meder, Zachary and Scott Smith, Dylan and Sydney Bryant; great-grandchildren Avianna Brusius, Titan Johnson; sisters Joan Barr, Jeanne Bishop and Dianne Blair; brother Paul Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews; stepchildren Cyndy Covens, George Kirsch (Cindy), and Greg Kirsch (Kathy); step-grandchildren Sarah Barnes, Kristin Kennedy, Jacob, Rex and Adam Covens, Kasi Jameson, Callie Hanson and Frances Brittany Kirsch, and several step-great-grandchildren.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the excellence care given to Tom by At Your Side Homecare, with special thanks to Sheila Edosomwan, Shirley Jones, and Mercy Gyau, and to Vitas Hospice Care.
Visitation Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Memorial Service at 10 a.m., and burial at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77039 Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, National PKU Alliance, 2809 E. Hamilton Avenue, #311, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or charity of choice
.