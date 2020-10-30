1/1
Thomas Meder
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas E. Meder
1937-2020
Thomas E. Meder passed away on October, 25, 2020. He was born August 25, 1937 to Thomas Aloysius and Dorothy Taylor Meder in Allentown, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Wilson High School and received a Bachelor's degree from Moravian College. He worked in domestic and international logistics with Fluor Engineering. He and his family moved to Texas when employed by Fluor Engineering in 1976. Tom was known for his love of travel, dancing, sports events and especially family.
Preceded in death by his parents and infant son, John Thomas. Tom is survived by wife of 28 years, Frances Masala Meder; son Robert Meder (Leigh Ann); daughters Karen Smith (Geoff), and Nancy Bryant (Wayne); grandchildren Jason Hoffman (Samantha), Ashley Meder, Zachary and Scott Smith, Dylan and Sydney Bryant; great-grandchildren Avianna Brusius, Titan Johnson; sisters Joan Barr, Jeanne Bishop and Dianne Blair; brother Paul Campbell, and numerous nieces and nephews; stepchildren Cyndy Covens, George Kirsch (Cindy), and Greg Kirsch (Kathy); step-grandchildren Sarah Barnes, Kristin Kennedy, Jacob, Rex and Adam Covens, Kasi Jameson, Callie Hanson and Frances Brittany Kirsch, and several step-great-grandchildren.
The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the excellence care given to Tom by At Your Side Homecare, with special thanks to Sheila Edosomwan, Shirley Jones, and Mercy Gyau, and to Vitas Hospice Care.
Visitation Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Memorial Service at 10 a.m., and burial at 11:00 a.m. at Brookside Memorial Park, 13747 Eastex Freeway, Houston, Texas, 77039 Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Society, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, National PKU Alliance, 2809 E. Hamilton Avenue, #311, Eau Claire, WI 54701 or charity of choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
08:30 - 10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Burial
11:00 AM
Brookside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home
13747 Eastex Freeway
Houston, TX 77039
2814496511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brookside Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved