Thomas Glenn Monroe1987-2020Thomas Glenn Monroe was born in Houston on the 24th of February 1987 and passed away in Houston on Saturday, the 22nd of August 2020. He was 33 years of age.A more detailed and complete notice is to be published in this weekend's Sunday edition.Friends are cordially invited to a visitation with the family from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Sunday, the 30th of August, in the library and grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.Please visit Thomas' online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with his family.