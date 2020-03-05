Home

Woodlawn Funeral Home
1101 Antoine Drive
Houston, TX 77055
(713) 682-3663
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church-Elca
7901 Westview Drive
Houston, TX
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Holy Cross Lutheran Church-Elca
7901 Westview Drive
Houston, TX
Thomas Neumann


1948 - 2020
Thomas Neumann Obituary
Thomas Alfred
Neumann
1948-2020
Thomas Alfred Neumann, 72, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Houston. A visitation is planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020 from twelve thirty until two o'clock in the afternoon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church-Elca, 7901 Westview Drive, Houston, TX 77055. The funeral service will follow at two o'clock in the afternoon. Interment at Woodlawn Garden of Memories will follow the service. Reverend James Berggren will officiate.
See www.woodlawnfh.com for the detailed obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020
