Thomas Alfred
Neumann
1948-2020
Thomas Alfred Neumann, 72, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Houston. A visitation is planned for Saturday, March 7, 2020 from twelve thirty until two o'clock in the afternoon at Holy Cross Lutheran Church-Elca, 7901 Westview Drive, Houston, TX 77055. The funeral service will follow at two o'clock in the afternoon. Interment at Woodlawn Garden of Memories will follow the service. Reverend James Berggren will officiate.
See www.woodlawnfh.com for the detailed obituary.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020