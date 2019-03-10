Thomas Powell Haynie III, MD

1932-2019

Dr. Thomas Powell Haynie III, passed away from complications of Parkinson's disease at his home in Houston, Texas on Sunday, February 10, 2019. He was born August 9, 1932 in Hearne, Texas to Thomas P. Haynie Jr. and Sue Flake Cummings. A graduate of Hearne High School, He attended the University of the South in Sewanee, Tennessee, and The University of Texas in Austin for his undergraduate studies. He graduated from Baylor College of Medicine in 1956. He served his residency in Internal Medicine at the University Hospital in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After his residency, he was an instructor in Nuclear Medicine at the University of Michigan.

He completed his fellowship in 1962 and returned to Texas as assistant professor of Internal Medicine and director of the Nuclear Medicine Service at The University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston. In 1963, he was appointed a consultant to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center and assisted in the clinical operations of the Nuclear Medicine department. Dr. Haynie was the first physician at M.D. Anderson to be trained in all facets of nuclear medicine and over time he established the foundation for a true clinical service.

He was appointed head of the Section of Nuclear Medicine in 1967. In 1977 he was promoted to Professor of Medicine and in 1978 became chairman of the Department of Internal Medicine until 1984. All the while he was still head of the Section of Nuclear Medicine.

He served on the board of directors and secretary of the American Board of Science in Nuclear Medicine from 1976-1982; distinguished fellow of the American College of Nuclear Medicine and the American College of Nuclear Physicians in 1982; President of the Texas Association of Physicians in Nuclear Medicine from 1970-1971; secretary-treasurer, vice-president and a member of the Board of Trustees for the Society of Nuclear Medicine. He was Editor of the Journal of Nuclear Medicine from 1985-1989 and the President of the American College of Nuclear Medicine from 1993-1994. He served as alternate delegate and chairman of the Section Council on Nuclear Medicine of the American Medical Association from 1994-1995. He received the Distinguished Educator Award of the Society of Nuclear Medicine in 1995; the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Distinguished Service Award of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in 1995. He was honored by his peers with the Gold Medal of the American College of Nuclear Medicine in 1997.

Dr. Haynie was an excellent teacher and mentor to the many residents that studied at MD Anderson and surrounding hospital systems in the Houston area. He published 126 articles and contributed 25 chapters to other publications. He loved travel, books, golf and everything Texas Longhorns.

He married Bette Maxine Flossel in 1956, who was the mother of his children and his valued supporter in his medical profession. She died in 2002. In 2004, he married Charlotte Peters who preceded him in 2017.

A very special thanks and recognition to his three caregivers: John Sullivan, Travis Courson and Kody Sullivan for their dedication and service.

He is survived by his children: Son, Dr. David P. Haynie, his wife Reverend Amy Haynie and grandsons Sam Haynie and Ben Haynie, of Highland Village, Texas; daughter, Dr. Amy Phelan and husband, Dr. Herb Phelan, of Dallas, daughter, Miss Sue C. Haynie of Houston; son, Mr. Garner Haynie, of Plano, sister, Jean Haynie Peel, of Grand Prairie, Texas; sister in law, Tomi Rayburn of Victoria, Texas

A memorial service is scheduled for 1:00 PM on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. John The Divine on River Oaks Boulevard. Graveside service will be 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery in Bastrop, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary