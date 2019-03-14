Thomas Frank Reininger

1954-2019

Thomas Frank Reininger, age 64 passed away peacefully Saturday, March 2, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents Eloise and Ernest Reininger. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Sue Dittrich Reininger; daughter, Nicole Reininger; 4 brothers, David and wife Laura Lee, Jeffrey and wife Valerie, John and wife Diana, and Tim and wife Gwin; sister, Suzy Reininger; 5 wonderful nieces and nephews and his loving companion Trina.

Tom was a LifeGift donor and will now live on through his donations.

Tom attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and Sharpstown High. He worked in the real estate appraisal business with his father Ernest for many years.

Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and had love for all his family and friends. He welcomed everyone into his life. He loved his extended family in Michigan which he had the opportunity to meet and kept up with on Facebook.

Tom loved playing pool, playing the Texas lottery scratch off games and keeping up with the neighborhood. He was an avid sports fan supporting the Rice Owls, Houston Oilers, Houston Texans and Houston Astros.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Miller Funeral Chapel, 7723 Beechnut Street, Houston, TX 77074. Condolences may be offered at www.millerfuneral.com Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary