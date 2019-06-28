Thomas Anthony Roberts

1946-2019

Tom Roberts, age 72, passed away in Webster, Texas at HCA Clear Lake Regional Medical Center on Sunday, June 23, 2019. He was born in El Paso, Texas on September 13, 1946 to Thomas Roberts and Marion Adelaide Roberts. He was the oldest of three children.

He graduated Summa Cum Laude in 1969 from Texas A & M University with a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering. He retired from Shell Oil Company in 2003 with 34 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Roberts, his mother, Marion Adelaide Roberts, and his brother, John Marks Roberts.

He is survived by his wife of 22 years Patti Roberts, his son, Jason Roberts and his son, Thomas Roberts, his daughter Marian Roberts Adams, and her daughter, Collins Adams, his daughter Cathy Bezdek Martinez, her husband Santos Martinez, and her daughter, Kayla Kidd, his sister, Barbara Roberts White and her husband, Randy White.

Services will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Grand View Funeral Home 8501 Spencer Hwy, Pasadena, Texas 77505. Visitation will begin at 12:30 PM in the funeral home chapel. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 28, 2019