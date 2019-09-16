|
Thomas Roosth
1937-2019
Thomas Morton Roosth, May 1, 1937 - September 14, 2019, gently passed away at home after bravely fighting pancreatic cancer for the past year. With a determined spirit, his attitude was both inspirational and courageous during this challenging time. Tommy was a loving son, big brother, adoring husband, devoted dad, gushing grandfather and uncle, loyal friend, conscientious pharmacist, music lover, passionate reader, life long learner, avid fisherman, golfer, and thrift shop expert with a terrific sense of humor.
Born in Dallas, Tx but raised in Tyler, he was a gifted student and athlete. Tommy attended The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Houston School of Pharmacy. He was a young entrepreneur, opening his own drug stores around Houston after beginning his professional career with Walgreens. He always maintained that small town vibe as he cared to know his customers and their families. He often delivered medicine to homebound clients himself and always stayed for a chat. For the last decade and a half, he worked for Kelsey Seybold, where he grew professionally and made so many amazing friends and colleagues. He was preceded in death by his parents, Eva and William Roosth, his brother, Dr. Warren Roosth, and his son in law, Dr. Michael J. Wallace. Tommy is survived by his cherished wife of many years, Shirley Racusin Roosth, Marlene Adels Roosth, his daughter, Valerie Roosth Wallace, son and daughter in law, Michael and Tina Roosth, his brother and sister in law, Charlie and Estelle Racusin. Poppi Tom was also the proud grandfather and uncle to Erin Wallace, Sydney Wallace, Kayla Clark, Sadie Roosth, Tyler Roosth, and Ben Racusin. He had cousins, nieces, and in-laws whom he adored as well. The family wishes to acknowledge the loving and caring support of family, friends, his dedicated caregivers, Cynthia and Malia, the staff at the St. James Place, Dr. Robert Woff and Kelli Nugent, P.A., as well as all of the extraordinary staff at The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Emanu El Memorial Park Cemetery at 8341 Bissonnet Street. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to The Dr. Sidney Wallace / Dr. Michael J. Wallace Memorial Fund at the The University of Texas at M.D. Anderson or a .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 16, 2019