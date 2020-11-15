Thomas Schalk

1946-2020

Thomas Charles Schalk, 74, died peacefully on October 27 at his home in Houston, Texas. A true patriot, Tom served in the US Army, completing two tours of duty in Vietnam. He was a recipient of the Purple Heart, 2 Bronze Stars for Valor and 15 Air Medals for Valor. Tom later worked for the US Postal Service, where he retired in 2009. He is survived by his wife, Melissa, his son, Jonathan and his daughter, Jennifer Branin. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Cypress-Fairbanks Funeral Home. Interment to follow in Houston National Cemetery. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Thomas's name to Camp Hope, a local foundation that helps combat veterans suffering from PTSD.



Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 15, 2020.