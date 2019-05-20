Thomas F. Scully Jr.

1928-2019

Thomas F. Scully, Jr., born November 18, 1928, passed away on May 16, 2019.

He is preceded in death by this parents; Thomas F. and Mary K. Sculley along with his wife of 59 years, Barbara.

Tom is survived by his brother; Robert E. Scully, wife Harriet, sons; Robert S. Scully, wife Deborah, Mark T. Scully, wife Christine, eight grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

Tom was an active member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church where he served on the pastoral care team and participated in the Kairos Prison Ministry. He also made several short term mission trips which included Croatia, Honduras, Belize and Guatemala. He especially looked forward to the trip to Guatemala each June with the Savior's Sons. Tom always received a great spiritual blessing from the week of fellowship with this group of special Cristian men and from the relationships he developed with the children at the Casa Aleluya Orphanage.

There will be a Memorial Service in the chapel of The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Dr., The Woodlands, TX 77380 at 3:00pm on Thursday, May 23, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Woodlands United Methodist Church Missions or to a .