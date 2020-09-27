Thomas John Sims1945-2020Thomas John Sims died peacefully on September 19, 2020 at his home in Houston, Tx at age 75. He joins his beloved wife Sherre, who passed away in 2015 following her battle with cancer. He was also preceded in death by his father Robert Thomas Sims, his mother Lenette Charlotte Thompson Pugh, and his brother Bob Sims. Tom is survived by his three sons Ryan (Tony), Eric (Luisana), and Stuart (Sarah); granddaughters Brooke, Elizabeth and Abigail; siblings Mari Sullivan, William Sims, Lisa Carrico, Mike Sims, and Mark Sims; and Rachel Fefer, his constant companion during the last years of his life.Tom was born in Chicago on August 12, 1945 and grew up in McAllen, Tx. Upon graduating from McAllen High School, he volunteered to join the U.S. Army and was a member of the U.S. Army First and Fifth Special Forces Groups serving with an A-team at Gia Vuc, Vietnam, where he specialized in weapons, demolitions and reconnaissance. His military decorations and awards include the Combat Infantryman Badge, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Special Services Medal, Parachute Wings, Vietnamese Parachute Wings, SCUBA, Underwater Demolition and Reconnaissance Badge, HALO Badge, and the Purple Heart for wounds received during combat operations. He was also a life-member of the Special Forces Association.Upon leaving the Army, Tom returned to Texas and attended the University of Houston where he was a member of the Order of the Barons Legal Society and the Phi Delta Phi Legal Fraternity, and received a law degree in 1970. He practiced law in Houston until suffering a stroke in 2017.All who knew Tom Sims will remember him for his great humor and the joy he took in life. He was a longtime member of the NRA and loved to hunt, shoot, collect knives, ride motorcycles and study military history."Rest easy, sleep well my father. Know the line has held, your job is done. Rest easy, sleep well. Others have taken up where you fell, the line has held. Peace, peace, and farewell."No services are planned at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.The family wishes to express profound gratitude to Rachel Fefer for the untiring devotion and love she demonstrated in her care of our father, grandfather and brother during these last nearly three years following his stroke, as well as heartfelt thanks to the special staff of caregivers who also gave of themselves in caring for him during his illness.