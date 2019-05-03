Thomas B. Skiff

1930-2019

Thomas Skiff, 88, passed away peacefully on February 27th, 2019 in Round Rock, Texas. Tom was born in Toledo, Ohio on August 9th, 1930 to Mary Tallman Skiff and Walter Braisted Skiff. Affectionately known as "Pappy", his greatest joys in life were his marriage to Betty Lou and the fathering of his daughters, Kathy and Trudy, as well as his loyalty to the Episcopal Church as an ardent choir member at St. Timothy's and St. Paul's in Houston and Grace Church in Georgetown. His friendships from those communities were deep and lasted throughout his life. He anchored multiple generations as the "Commodore" at The River in New Braunfels, Texas; and volunteered for Cross Roads in Houston and at an Episcopal mission in Corinto, Honduras.

Professionally, his work as an oil field start-up engineer took him from the Gulf of Mexico to Alaska, Argentina, India, Singapore, Libya and Russia. Pappy was immensely proud of his service as a Marine in Korea.

Pappy is survived by his treasured granddaughters, Kiera Rycaj, Michele Hines (and husband, Baxter) and Alessandra Laifer; his son-in-law, Jerry Rycaj; his great-grandchildren, Christian and Thomas Hines; and his sister and brother, Marily Simon and Peter Skiff.