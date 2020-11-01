1/
Thomas Tassone
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thomas M. Tassone
1954-2020
Thomas M Tassone, aka Mike, age 66 passed away, suddenly on October 26, 2020 at UTMB hospital in Galveston, Tx. He was born on July 08, 1954 in Syracuse, New York to Patricia Mowins Tassone and Thomas D. Tassone. Mike is survived by his mother and predeceased by his father in 2008. He had no children, Mike had numerous family members and friends.
His lifelong occupation was an industrial electrician, first with his father's electric company in Syracuse, NY. Lastly, with his own small business, Island Electric in Freeport, Tx and surrounding Brazoria county.
A memorial is not planned. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Thomas M. Tassone's memory may do so to: MD Anderson Cancer Research, Houston, Tx and/or American Heart Assoc, Brazoria Co, TX.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Crowder Funeral Home
111 East Medical Center Boulevard
Webster, TX 77598
(281) 280-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by James Crowder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved