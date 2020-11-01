Thomas M. Tassone1954-2020Thomas M Tassone, aka Mike, age 66 passed away, suddenly on October 26, 2020 at UTMB hospital in Galveston, Tx. He was born on July 08, 1954 in Syracuse, New York to Patricia Mowins Tassone and Thomas D. Tassone. Mike is survived by his mother and predeceased by his father in 2008. He had no children, Mike had numerous family members and friends.His lifelong occupation was an industrial electrician, first with his father's electric company in Syracuse, NY. Lastly, with his own small business, Island Electric in Freeport, Tx and surrounding Brazoria county.A memorial is not planned. In lieu of flowers those wishing to make a memorial donation in Thomas M. Tassone's memory may do so to: MD Anderson Cancer Research, Houston, Tx and/or American Heart Assoc, Brazoria Co, TX.