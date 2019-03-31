Resources More Obituaries for Thomas Wilson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Thomas Wilson

1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Thomas Redyard Wilson

1941-2019

Tom Wilson's quiet strength, humor, and kindness gave great happiness to many, especially his wife, sons, and grandchildren. His integrity, unwavering vision of what was important and right, and courage were for us, his family, a rock. A distinctive legacy is his architectural work for over 300 clients, individuals and families, for whom he designed houses. His architectural vision and sensitivity to their desires and needs have enhanced their lives.

Tom was born in Old Hickory, Tennessee, on January 8, 1941. His family moved to Chattanooga during WWII, where his father worked in the Dupont nylon plant. There, as a teenager, Tom did shift work as a bobbin tester in the summer. After graduating from Chattanooga High School, he rode the train to Houston to attend Rice (Institute), majoring in architecture. The choice of Rice was inspired in part by architect cousin Talbott Wilson. (A beloved junior high art teacher, Miss Mennen, had encouraged him to pursue an art-related field.) Other influences included Andy Todd, professor of architecture, and Jasper Rose, an Englishman who taught painting at Rice. Tom set up his easel from time to time over the years producing canvases inspired by travel and photographs. Some of these hang in his and his sons' homes. He preferred not to sign them: "If they see your name people feel they have to make positive comments." A member of Baker College, he was elected chairman of the Honor Council, chosen Outstanding Senior, and designed the costume for the Queen of Archi-arts. In pursuing architecture, Tom found a way to pursue his passion while making a difference in others' lives.

In 1964, after graduating from Rice, he married classmate Diane (Del) Lohr. He persuaded her to join the Peace Corps, and they served for two years in Kef, a small mountain town in western Tunisia. Working at the local Travaux Publics office, Tom tried to insert traditional Arab elements in the design of his projects over the resistance of local officials, who wanted their new buildings to look "modern." (Like the 60's drive-in restaurants they saw in American movies.) The two year-stint was a stimulating, adventurous time, allowed for travel to Algeria and Sicily, and introduced them to French friends they still have. They later traveled extensively, usually on their own, relying on the resourcefulness and grit that served them in the Peace Corps.

After a two-year stint in North Africa, Tom returned to Houston to work for Preston Bolton. Though the job provided little opportunity to design, he was given full responsibility for Bolton's remodeling projects. He later said this experience was key to the knowledge and skills needed in residential work. His patience in dealing with planning clients' homes was legendary, with some projects spanning five years or more and with many repeat clients. In 1966, the year his first son was born, Bill Anderson proposed that they open their own practice, and they settled into a small modular building they built on Virginia Street. He built a townhouse for his family on Bissonnet, in West University Place. A later house in West U followed on Sewanee Street, where the family lived for the remainder of the boys' childhoods.

During a 50-year career, Tom's houses and interiors were published in magazines and newspapers and garnered numerous awards. Most of his houses were in Houston, but he also did projects in the Texas Hill Country, Dallas, Oklahoma City, and Canada. Though his designs appear "traditional" to many, he was fundamentally a modernist as evidenced by the Sewanee house. A signature design element that had fallen out of fashion and that he felt was key to being able to be outdoors in Texas was the screen porch. Unusual design details like interior windows and surprising level changes reflect his imagination and eclectic aesthetic. Richard Rivera and Marylin Thompson were long-standing colleagues in Tom's Houston practice who contributed greatly to his success, and Karen Graul was a frequent interior design partner.

Tom passed away in his sleep at home in Savannah, Georgia, on the morning of March 25, 2019. The cause was complications of a form of Parkinson's Disease. He leaves his wife Diane, sons Kef and Gavin, and four grandchildren: Madeleine Corum of Austin; and Eamon, Fiona, and Eoin Wilson of Savannah. Other family include his brother John Wilson (Marsha), sister Anne Simms (Mike), sister-in-law Kathy St. Gil of Houston, and several nieces.

Tom was greatly loved. His calm strength was a gift to all his family and friends and will be terribly missed.

For their loving care and support the family is grateful to many friends, caregivers Marlene Kears at Hospice Savannah, Linda Jackson from THA Group, and our new Landings neighbors. Tom's work can be seen online at www.tomwilsonarchitect.com. Tributes in his honor may be made to CurePSP, Hospice Savannah, Savannah Country Day School, or a . Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.