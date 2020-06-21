Victor, your friendship will be missed so much. Thank you so much for showing me the loyalty of a friendship. Please Rest In Peace. Love Always,
Your friend Paul Flores
Thomas Victor
Woodard III
1980-2020
Thomas Victor Woodard III, 39, passed away May 26, 2020 at his home in Austin, Texas.
Born June 18, 1980 Houston, Texas. Survived by his parents Tommy Woodard, Jr., Galveston, Texas and Cynthia Bauman, Columbus, Texas. Brother Carter B. Woodard, wife, Erica, Bulverde, Texas. Hunter his loving dog and his LGBT community.
Early life attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and school Houston. 1990 moved to Austin where Victor graduated St. Michael's Catholic Academy and St. Edward's University. Most Appreciative to Neuhaus Education Center, Houston and Landmark School, Beverly, Massachusetts.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.