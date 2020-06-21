Thomas Woodard III
1980 - 2020
Thomas Victor
Woodard III
1980-2020
Thomas Victor Woodard III, 39, passed away May 26, 2020 at his home in Austin, Texas.
Born June 18, 1980 Houston, Texas. Survived by his parents Tommy Woodard, Jr., Galveston, Texas and Cynthia Bauman, Columbus, Texas. Brother Carter B. Woodard, wife, Erica, Bulverde, Texas. Hunter his loving dog and his LGBT community.
Early life attended St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church and school Houston. 1990 moved to Austin where Victor graduated St. Michael's Catholic Academy and St. Edward's University. Most Appreciative to Neuhaus Education Center, Houston and Landmark School, Beverly, Massachusetts.
Memorial services will be announced at a later date.

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Victor, your friendship will be missed so much. Thank you so much for showing me the loyalty of a friendship. Please Rest In Peace. Love Always,
Your friend Paul Flores
Paul Flores
Friend
June 20, 2020
June 19, 2020
May you rest in peace ! You always filled the room with great stories and love for friends and family. My deepest condolences especially go to Landy, Carter and Donna.
Kenny LeBlanc
June 18, 2020
Fly High my Handsome, full of life, outgoing, long time family/friend. I will cherish every moment you have blessed me with! We love you! We miss you! You are one of a kind! Rest in Paradise baby.
Teemariee
Friend
June 18, 2020
June 18, 2020
Your vibrant personality and you taste for the finer things in life will always be remembered!
Charlie Taylor and Randy Delventhal
Friend
June 18, 2020
Memories of you are so dear. All the family getting together for holidays with our precious little ones playing in grandmothers formal living room!!! You all grew up so fast!!! You have a place in my heart always filled with love for you. Your soul is free to fly in peace. You are with Gran and Sue. Rest in the arms of Jesus.
Lon and Donna Brooks
June 18, 2020
Victor, thank you for our Sunday brunches. You were a true friend. May your memories be treasured, and may you experience true joy in your next existence.
Anastasia Anisimova
Neighbor
June 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Landy & Kent Baum - Ferg
Family
June 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. RIP Victor . You will always be remembered and always be young . Uncles Landy & Kent , Houston, Texas
Uncles Landy Bauman & Kent Ferguson
Family
