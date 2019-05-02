Home

Johnson Funeral Home Inc. - Houston
5730 Calhoun
Houston, TX 77021
(713) 747-9604
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
3129 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
3:00 PM
St. James Episcopal Church
3129 Southmore Blvd
Houston, TX
Thomasine Jarmon Obituary
THOMASINE JARMON
1927-2019
passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas with family present. There will be a visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at St. James Episcopal Church 3129 Southmore Blvd Houston, Tx 77004. The Celebration of Life services will begin at 3pm following the visitation at the Church.
The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to scholarships to Texas Southern University in the name of Thomasine Jarmon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019
