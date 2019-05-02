|
|
THOMASINE JARMON
1927-2019
passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas with family present. There will be a visitation on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 2pm to 3pm at St. James Episcopal Church 3129 Southmore Blvd Houston, Tx 77004. The Celebration of Life services will begin at 3pm following the visitation at the Church.
The interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to scholarships to Texas Southern University in the name of Thomasine Jarmon.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 2, 2019