Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thornley's house
5226 Spellman Rd
Houston, TX
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
SW Central Church of Christ
4011 W. Bellfort
Houston, TX
Thornley Hoch


1921 - 2019
Thornley Hoch Obituary
Thornley Searles Hoch
1921-2019
THORNLEY SEARLES HOCH, 97, much beloved husband, father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather & friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on 8/29/19. Thornley was born 11/25/21 to Ellery Thornley & Marguerite Searles Hoch in Orange, NJ & raised in Bloomfield, NJ. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Newark College of Engineering.
While serving in the US Navy & singing in the church choir in Orange, TX, Thornley met the love of his life, wife & partner for 62 years, Norma Marlene (Haden) Hoch. His working career as a mechanical engineer was with Link-Belt (FMC) & Brown & Root (Halliburton).
Thornley was preceded in death by his wife, Norma (2007) & is survived by: sister Janis Marie, daughters Terri & Laura, grandchildren Colin, Scott, Bryan & Cara, nephews Steve & Jim, niece Karen, brother-in-law Don, nephews Tom & Paul.
Memorial service celebrating Thornley's life will be held at noon on 9/14/19 at SW Central Church of Christ 4011 W. Bellfort, Houston, TX 77025.
Friends & family are invited to a visitation at Thornley's house 5226 Spellman Rd Houston, TX 77035 on 9/13/19 from 5-8pm. Memorial donations can be made to SW Central Church of Christ.
As Dad would say, "Vaya con Dios."
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 8, 2019
