Thorton Milton


1924 - 2020
Thorton Milton Obituary
Thornton M. Milton
1924-2020
Thornton Milton, age 95, died April 20 holding hands with Lilo, his wife of 70 years, and his children Karen and Robert. Barred by Covid restrictions, son-in-law Michael Meigs, grandchildren Nina and Lamar, and grandson-in-law Doran Bennett also miss him terribly.
A proud West Point alum (1946), Mr Milton supervised loading for the Berlin airlift, served in Korea, Japan, and NATO HQ, and retired as Lt Colonel in 1967. A second career at Esso took him to Singapore and, finally, Houston. For the past 30 years, He played on the Houstonian's tennis courts, vacationed summers in the Swiss Alps, and devoured 3 newspapers every day.
He will be buried with full honors at West Point.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Apr. 26, 2020
