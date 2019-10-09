|
Tilda (Cleotilde) Chavez
1928-2019
Tilda (Cleotilde) Chavez, 91 yrs., March 7, 1928 – October 4, 2019.
Tilda left us while sleeping peacefully on October 4, 2019.
She is survived by her children, Linda & Ricardo Trevino, John & Nora Chavez, Sylvia & William Rodriguez and Michael & Nancy Chavez. Predeceased by her sons Pete Chavez, Lawrence Chavez and Danny Chavez and grandchildren Monica Trevino and Valencia Chavez.
Also survived by her 12 grandchildren and their spouses, Laura & Mike Jones, Rick & Karla Trevino, Adam & Summer Trevino and Crystal & Micaias Rodriguez, also Amy, Christian and Jonathan Chavez and Eric, Tiffany and Christopher & Cassy Rodriguez, Charine & Joe Ruiz and Jesse Dylan 'JD' Garcia-Chavez plus 14 great grandchildren.
Tilda was a very strong-willed lady, raising her seven children and taking in others along the way. Strong willed with a vivacious personality and a huge heart for loving those she cared for deeply. She never held back her opinion and had a knack of telling it like it was. Her hands were rarely still, working at times two jobs at a time to support her family and cooking her delicious recipes.
Tilda loved her music and dancing, listening to her favorite artist in her recliner was one of her favorite pastimes. She was very proud of all her children and their accomplishments and prayed blessings over them all.
Please join in celebrating her life at Forest Park Lawndale, Houston, Texas. Viewing and Rosary will be on Wednesday October 9, 2019, Grand Chapel of Forest Park, rosary to be recited at 7:00 Pm. Funeral Service will be on Thursday October 10, 2019 at Chapel of Angels of Forest Park Lawndale, 11:00 am Graveside service at 12:00 pm.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Oct. 9, 2019