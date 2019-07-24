Home

Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
(713) 667-6505
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Rosary
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:30 PM
Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home
4525 Bissonnet St
Bellaire, TX 77401
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ann Catholic Church
2140 Westheimer Road
Houston, TX
1925 - 2019
Tillie Wise Obituary
Tillie Wise
1925-2019
Tillie Jozwiak Wise, age 93 passed away on July 20, 2019. She was born in Brenham, Texas to Alex and Mary Kaminski Jozwiak. Tillie was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, LeeRoy Wise Sr. and son Dennis C. Wise.
She is survived by daughters Jerry Jares (Richard), Barbara Martin (James), sons Lee and Timothy Wise, 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5:00pm to 7:00pm, Thursday July 25th, at Earthman Bellaire Funeral Home with a Rosary recital at 6:30pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be at St. Ann Catholic Church, 2140 Westheimer Road in Houston on Friday July 26th, at 10:00am followed by the Rite of Committal at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
Published in Houston Chronicle on July 24, 2019
