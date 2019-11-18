|
|
Tilman Ellison Pool
1923-2019
Tilman Ellison Pool Sr., born December 24, 1923, left this life on November 15, 2019. He is survived by his bride of twenty eight years Peggy Whatley Kneppler Pool, as well as a fantastic group of children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Son, brother, athlete, Naval aviation cadet, ensign, officer, combat fighter pilot, printer, business owner, treasurer, husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, mentor, friend. One could observe that Tilman Pool lived a thousand lifetimes during his 96 years on this earth.
Tilman was born in Houston, Texas, lived in the Heights, attended Reagan High School and was a proud graduate of Cypress Fairbanks High School after the family moved to Fairbanks, Texas. He participated in football, track, even tennis, but his true love was basketball leading one year to a state championship. After graduation he was employed by Wetmore Printing Company.
Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1941 changed many plans, and he entered active duty in the U. S. Navy. Aviation training took him from Texas to Georgia, Tennessee and Pensacola, Florida where he won his wings of gold, being designated an Ensign and, yes, "an officer and a gentleman."" He trained in combat aircraft on the F4F Wildcat in Sanford, Florida, then was ordered to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii as a full fledged Navy fighter pilot flying the F6F Hellcat. Combat took him to Majuro in the Marshall Islands. He was ordered to join VF 17 forming at Naval Air Station Alameda, California. After additional training they were deployed to the U.S.S. Hornet CV 12 at Guam. In 1945 his first combat mission became the first carrier strike on the Japanese mainland, followed by strikes on Iwo Jima and Okinawa. Involved in heavy air to air combat in Okinawa, he attained the prestigious Fighter Ace"" designation with six confirmed aerial kills and three probables. The stories of the air fights are as numerous as they are awe inspiring. Tilman credits his wingman, Stan Smith, with saving his life more than once. Stan said the same of Tilman. In June of 1945 a typhoon severely damaged the bow of the Hornet, requiring a return to Alameda for repairs. VF 17 was disbanded, and Tilman was ordered to Pensacola where he instructed aerial gunnery until leaving the Navy in 1947. He moved to Tulsa, Oklahoma and helped start a new advertising printing business.
Years as husband and father passed quickly. In May of 1992 he married Peggy Joyce Whatley and was proud to say that each year with this love of his life was a honeymoon. He retired from the printing business after 53 years but remained active with the American Fighter Aces Association. He attended the 2015 award ceremony at the White House when the Congressional Medal of Honor was awarded to the AFAA. His military decorations include the Distinguished Flying Cross with three gold stars, and the Air Medal with four gold stars. He is featured in the Personal Courage Wing and exhibit at the Museum of Flight in Seattle, Washington; the digital National Flight Log at the Naval Aviation Museum in Pensacola; Nick Del Calzo's "Wings of Valor"" book honoring America's Fighter Aces; and the forthcoming documentary film "The Men Who Became Aces"".
Tilman was called "Tilly" by some, a choice Peggy calmly avoided. His extended family and friends knew him as a person of the highest integrity, strongest dedication to his country, and the driest humor. He appreciated hard work, loyalty, and a decent bourbon. He was not a person who was comfortable with verbal assurances of love, but everyone who received his hug with a pounding on the back knew exactly what he was conveying.
A portion of the Navy Hymn reads: "Eternal Father, lend Thy grace To those with wings who fly thro' space, Thro' wind and storm, thro' sun and rain, Oh bring them safely home again."
And now he is safely home again.
A funeral service will take place at Forest Park Westheimer Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 2pm. Interment to follow with Military Honors at Forest Park Westheimer Cemetery.
