Timothy Patrick
Hollywood
1939-2019
Timothy Patrick Hollywood, 80, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Houston, Texas. He was born on March 10, 1939 in Houston, Texas to Frank Hollywood and Hilda Schverak Hollywood.
Timothy was married to Catherine Kowis Hollywood for 58 years.
Visitation with the family will begin at 6:00 pm on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 with the rosary at 7:00 pm in The Hunters Creek Chapel at Earthman Funeral Directors, 8303 Katy Freeway, Houston, Texas 77024. Funeral service will be conducted on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 8825 Kempwood Drive, Houston, Texas 77080 with the committal service to follow at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetery.
For full obituary, please visit www.earthmanhunterscreek.com .
Published in Houston Chronicle on Aug. 21, 2019