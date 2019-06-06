|
|
Timothy R. Manriquez
1968-2019
Tim went peacefully to be with our Lord on June 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother Dolores Manriquez, sister Ereka Harvey and best friend Tyson Freeman. Also nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Diego J. Manriquez and grandmother Olga S. Manriquez, uncle Diego (buddy) Manriquez uncle Joe Manriquez, uncle Robert Miranda and aunt Rosie Manriquez. A viewing will be held Friday June 7th from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m at Funeraria Del Angel-Crespo. 2516 Navigation Blvd. Houston TX, 77003.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 6, 2019