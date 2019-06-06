Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel-Crespo
2516 Navigation Blvd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Rosary
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel-Crespo
2516 Navigation Blvd.
Houston, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Manriquez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy Roland Manriquez


1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Timothy Roland Manriquez Obituary
Timothy R. Manriquez
1968-2019
Tim went peacefully to be with our Lord on June 1, 2019. He is survived by his mother Dolores Manriquez, sister Ereka Harvey and best friend Tyson Freeman. Also nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Diego J. Manriquez and grandmother Olga S. Manriquez, uncle Diego (buddy) Manriquez uncle Joe Manriquez, uncle Robert Miranda and aunt Rosie Manriquez. A viewing will be held Friday June 7th from 4 p.m to 9 p.m. with a rosary at 7 p.m at Funeraria Del Angel-Crespo. 2516 Navigation Blvd. Houston TX, 77003.
Published in Houston Chronicle on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.