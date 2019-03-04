Resources More Obituaries for Timothy Westby Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Timothy Westby

1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Timothy S. Westby

1957-2019

Timothy Scott Westby, 61, passed away February 23, 2019 after a long illness. He died at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Tim was born in Valley City, North Dakota, on April 16, 1957. Upon graduation from Valley City High School, he went on to attend Massachusetts Institute of Technology on a National Merit Scholarship where he received his S.B. in Chemical Engineering. He earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from University of Texas after which he worked for Shell Development Company in Corporate and Environmental R&D for ten years. Tim then received his J.D. from University of Houston Law Center and went to work for Conley Rose for 15 years before moving to Porter Hedges in 2011 to launch their IP practice with a focus on patent prosecution.

When he wasn't working, Tim immersed himself in many hobbies. He was an explorer and adventurer at heart, ever the Eagle Scout. He loved the outdoors, camping, skiing, biking and climbing "Fourteeners" in Colorado. He was an avid marksman and collected firearms. He was a Porsche fanatic, having owned many Porsches and crashed a few. He was an amateur race car driver who enjoyed road racing at Texas World Speedway and tinkering on his cherished 928. He was one half of a Monte Carlo Winter Challenge team, serving as navigator in a careening 1969 Lotus 7 as it traversed icy mountain roads. He was also a discerning audiophile and spent countless hours building the perfect stereo system where he listened to his extensive record collection.

He did a lot and he did it well as he threw himself into all endeavors with every fiber of his being. Of his many escapades and accolades, his proudest accomplishment by far is his children who each embody the very best of him: his kindness, sharp wit, adventurous spirit, and intellectual curiosity.

Tim is survived by his wife, Ann, and their children, Elena and John, as well as his daughter Katherine (Chris Guevara) from a previous marriage to Holli. He also leaves behind his mother, Dorothy Mae Nye, stepmother, Rita Kelly, brothers, Thomas (Gabriela), Theodore and Erik (Shawn), sisters, Pamela and Lisa Peltier (Dan), and stepsister Shea Kelly (Tarek Assali). He is preceded in death by his father, Joseph.

Tim also leaves his faithful goldens, Archie and Betty, and his beloved ragdoll cat, Kitty, before whom he disdained all cats. They remain a comfort to his family.

A private memorial service for family members will be held in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .

• • •

Life should not be a journey to the grave with the intention of arriving safely in a pretty and well preserved body, but rather to skid in broadside in a cloud of smoke, thoroughly used up, totally worn out, and loudly proclaiming "Wow! What a Ride!"

