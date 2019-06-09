Timothy (Paine) Wilkens, Jr.

1991-2019

TIMOTHY (PAINE)

WILKENS, JR.

It is with great sadness that Timothy (PAINE) Wilkens, Jr., age 27, left us unexpectedly on April 11, 2019.

Tim grew up in Napa, California and attended St. John's Catholic School and Vintage High School graduating in 2010. He studied in Hong Kong and Australia before completing his degrees in Finance and Economics at Santa Clara University in 2014.

Tim played rugby for Santa Clara and City University of Hong Kong's rugby teams. A sports enthusiast he loved the San Francisco Giants and Golden State Warriors and the 49ers.

Tim fulfilled his passion for others by volunteering at Hope Services, providing aid and job opportunities to the developmentally disabled. Tim was currently working with a company he co-founded to rebuild homes for wildfire victims in Santa Rosa and Paradise, California.

Tim was known for his quick wit, infectious smile and kind and compassionate spirit.

Tim was loved dearly by his family, friends and co-workers. His memories and dreams are forever etched in our hearts.

Tim is survived by his mother, Suzanne Paine (Houston, Texas), his father, Tim Wilkens (Napa, California), his brother, Chris Hubbard (Portland, Oregon), grandmothers, Patricia Paine (Houston, Texas) and Eileen Wilkens (Lincoln, California). His loving uncles, Robert E. Paine, IV and wife, Sara, Stephen Paine and wife, Janna, Alan Paine and his loving aunt, Laura Paine Gilbert and husband, Grant and many loving cousins.

A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a date not yet specified.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions in his name be directed to Bethesda Lutheran Communities, 600 Hoffman Drive, Watertown, Wisconsin, 52094 or to https://www.bethesdalc.org/get-involved/donate/. A special needs charity. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary