Grew up in Celina knowing Tim , Terry and their parents as well all shared a close family friendship that will always be cherished. Tim was much older than me and my siblings but still made time to be a part of our lives back in Celina. I and my family feel blessed to have shared part of this time with Tim as he will always be remembered for being the wonderful person that I grew to admire. The McNabb Family sends their Prayers!

Thomas McNabb

Friend