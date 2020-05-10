TM Hughes III MD
1955-2020
T.M. Hughes III, M.D. unexpectedly passed away on April 24, 2020, at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. His family was by his side as he peacefully went to the Lord. T.M. was born in McKinney, TX on August 18, 1955 to T.M. Hughes, Jr. and Mary McKnight Hughes. He was raised in Celina, Texas where he graduated valedictorian from Celina High School in 1973. He attended Texas Christian University where he met his wife Cynthia Piperi Hughes. They married after college and moved to Galveston, TX in 1978 where T.M. attended University of Texas Medical Branch and graduated in 1982.
In 1987, T.M. opened his Urology practice in Houston, TX and remained there until 2008. He and Cynthia left Houston to pursue a "slower" life. He spent one year in Burnet, TX working for Seton Hospital, and soon settled in Midland, TX where he could work more hours without the Houston traffic. During his ten years in Midland, he worked with West Texas Urology, Texas Tech Surgery in Midland, and Odessa Regional Medical Center as their Urologist.
Throughout his career, he had many Professional Affiliations and held many chairman positions of various hospital boards including Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery. Dr. Hughes was a dedicated physician who cared about his patients. His sense of humor and love of laughter will be greatly missed in the hospital halls.
Although T.M. practiced medicine with great passion, he always made time for his family. T.M. and Cynthia had five children, and he loved being an integral part of their lives. His family will miss his faith, love, joy and laughter. He, with Cynthia, taught his kids humility, grace, forgiveness, and the importance of God in their lives.
T.M. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cynthia Piperi Hughes and their five children, Catherine Hughes Sult and her husband Anthony; Rebecca Hughes Werner and her husband Matthew; Rachel Hughes Christensen and her husband Kent; Ellen Hughes Delery and her husband Dean; and Matthew Hughes and his fiancé Eleanor Clarke Brennan. He had 6 grandchildren: Tucker, Carter and Wyatt Sult; Graham and Claire Werner; Crawford Christensen; and two more on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Terry and her husband Terry Robbins; his aunts, Jerry Ann Gentle, Betty Hughes and Linda Hughes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and T.M. Hughes, Jr.
A public funeral mass will be held in Houston on May 12th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. If you plan to attend the funeral in Houston, the church asks that you distance between families and wear a mask, due to Covid-19. For more about T.M. https://www.dettlingfuneral.com/obituaries/
1955-2020
T.M. Hughes III, M.D. unexpectedly passed away on April 24, 2020, at UMC Hospital in Lubbock, Texas. His family was by his side as he peacefully went to the Lord. T.M. was born in McKinney, TX on August 18, 1955 to T.M. Hughes, Jr. and Mary McKnight Hughes. He was raised in Celina, Texas where he graduated valedictorian from Celina High School in 1973. He attended Texas Christian University where he met his wife Cynthia Piperi Hughes. They married after college and moved to Galveston, TX in 1978 where T.M. attended University of Texas Medical Branch and graduated in 1982.
In 1987, T.M. opened his Urology practice in Houston, TX and remained there until 2008. He and Cynthia left Houston to pursue a "slower" life. He spent one year in Burnet, TX working for Seton Hospital, and soon settled in Midland, TX where he could work more hours without the Houston traffic. During his ten years in Midland, he worked with West Texas Urology, Texas Tech Surgery in Midland, and Odessa Regional Medical Center as their Urologist.
Throughout his career, he had many Professional Affiliations and held many chairman positions of various hospital boards including Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery. Dr. Hughes was a dedicated physician who cared about his patients. His sense of humor and love of laughter will be greatly missed in the hospital halls.
Although T.M. practiced medicine with great passion, he always made time for his family. T.M. and Cynthia had five children, and he loved being an integral part of their lives. His family will miss his faith, love, joy and laughter. He, with Cynthia, taught his kids humility, grace, forgiveness, and the importance of God in their lives.
T.M. is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cynthia Piperi Hughes and their five children, Catherine Hughes Sult and her husband Anthony; Rebecca Hughes Werner and her husband Matthew; Rachel Hughes Christensen and her husband Kent; Ellen Hughes Delery and her husband Dean; and Matthew Hughes and his fiancé Eleanor Clarke Brennan. He had 6 grandchildren: Tucker, Carter and Wyatt Sult; Graham and Claire Werner; Crawford Christensen; and two more on the way. He is also survived by his sister, Terry and her husband Terry Robbins; his aunts, Jerry Ann Gentle, Betty Hughes and Linda Hughes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mary and T.M. Hughes, Jr.
A public funeral mass will be held in Houston on May 12th at 10:30am at St. John Vianney Catholic Church. If you plan to attend the funeral in Houston, the church asks that you distance between families and wear a mask, due to Covid-19. For more about T.M. https://www.dettlingfuneral.com/obituaries/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on May 10, 2020.