Todd Joseph Beatty
1988-2020
It is with great sadness that the family of Todd Joseph Beatty announce his passing on February 29, 2020.
Todd was born on December 16, 1988 in Houston, Texas. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in 2007 and went on to earn a Bachelor's Degree in Business Management from Texas State University in 2012 where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity, Theta Lambda Chapter.
Todd worked with his two brothers and father at their family owned business for several years before earning his real estate license. He eventually went on to be a field sales representative for Purple Mattress where he was employed at the time of his passing.
Todd enjoyed spending time with his family and friends . He had a thirst for knowledge and enjoyed reading books on various topics.
Todd is survived by his parents, Mark and Liz Beatty, and his three brothers, Lance (Kelly), Shawn (Katie), Brett (Christina), nephew Logan and niece Isabelle. Todd was preceded in death by his grandparents John and Jo Beatty and his cousin Andrew Pollack.
A funeral service will be held at Earthman Funeral Home, 12555 S. Kirkwood Rd., Stafford, TX 77477. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., March 7, 2020, with the funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Reception will follow offsite with food and beverages provided.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 5, 2020