Todd Carroll


1968 - 2020
Todd Carroll Obituary
Todd Walton Carroll
1968-2020
Todd W. Carroll, age 51 of Cypress, Texas, entered into rest January 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Amy A. Carroll; devoted father of Aidan and Tyler; loving son of Barbara Carroll and the late Ralph C. Carroll; cherished brother of Stephen (Eugenia) Carroll; also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Our adventure on earth with him was cut much shorter than any hoped for but he will forever be remembered for touching the hearts of so many and his huge contribution to making the world a better place.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 15, 2020
