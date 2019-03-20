Tomasita Dove

1932-2019

Funeral services for Tomasita (Tommie) Ramos Dove will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday March 23, 2019 in the Labby Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Leesville, Louisiana. Burial will follow in the Beech Grove Cemetery in Anacoco.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until service time in the Funeral Home.

Tommie passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 in a Houston hospital.

Tommie was born February 16, 1932 in Yoakum, TX to parents Benito and Jesusa Ramos. She graduated from high school in Houston. Tommie's loving and nurturing nature allowed her to follow in her mother's footsteps and became a registered nurse graduating from St. Joseph's school of nursing in 1952. She met the love of her life, Jerry H. Dove, who was a first lieutenant in the Air Force at the time. They married in January 27th, 1955. She worked as a registered nurse in many different capacities until retiring from Christus Schumpert Medical Center in Shreveport in October of 1995.

Tommie was a long-time resident of Bossier City. She was an active member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church and the Ladies Guild prior to moving to Houston.

Tommie was preceded in death by her parents, her older sister Dora Jones, her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Maj. Jerry H. Dove, Sr., and her two sons, Jerry Jr. and Robert.

Tommie is survived by her sisters Rose Ramos, of Porter, TX; Lillian Gonzalez and husband Daniel of Houston, TX; daughters-in-law Donna Rivers and husband Mark, of Diboll, TX; Laurie Dove, of Shreveport, LA; Grandchildren Jerry H. Dove III, of Woodville, TX; Samantha Hatthorn and husband Nick, of Diboll, TX; Robby Dove, of Shreveport, LA; 5 great-grandchildren, Angelia and Jerry Dove IV of Woodville, TX; Logan, Lily, and Troy Hatthorn, of Diboll, TX; and numerous other nieces, nephews and extended family.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses on the 5th floor of The Women and Children's Center at Kingwood Medical for their excellent care of our loved one during this difficult time.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the Dove Family at www.labbymemorial.com Published in Houston Chronicle on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary