Tomasita F. Medrano
1944-2019
Tomasita Guadalupe Medrano, 74 of Houston, Texas passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019. She was born December 12, 1944 in Ganado, Texas to Eusebio Figueroa and Balbina (Bocanegra) Calvario. She enjoyed dancing, going to casinos and playing bingo. She had a very outgoing personality and running the Touchdown Lounge. She is survived by her sons, Rudy Medrano, Jr.; Floyd Medrano, Craig Medrano, Roland Medrano, Sam Medrano and wife, Jessica; sister, Susie Barrera and husband, Jesse; brother, Refugio (Johnny) Figueroa and Jesus (Rick) Figueroa and wife, Rachel; grandchildren, Rudy Medrano, III; Michelle Medrano, Floyd Medrano, Jr., John Cortez, Eric Medrano, Christopher Jordan Medrano, Samantha Medrano, Marissa Medrano and numerous great-grandchildren, friends and other family members.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 24 years, Rudy Medrano and her brother, Eusebio Mike Figueroa.
Funeral services will be held, 10:00am, Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Earthman Resthaven Funeral Home with visitation being Tuesday evening from 5:00pm until 9:00pm with a rosary being recited at 7:00pm. Burial will be at Hollywood Cemetery in Houston. Serving as pallbearers will be Craig Medrano, Roland Medrano, Floyd Medrano, Rudy Medrano, Jr., Sam Medrano and Adolph Hernandez with John Cortez, Eric Medrano and Noe Rivas serving as honorary pallbearers.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 1, 2019