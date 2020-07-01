Tommie Lee McClyde, Jr.
1975-2020
Tommie Lee McClyde, Jr., 44, expired (Monday) June 22, 2020. A walk-through visitation will be held from 10-10:55a.m on (Thursday) July 2, 2020. Funeral Service will begin 11:00a.m. by INVITATION ONLY. Both services will take place in the chapel of Troy B. Smith Professional Services, 9013 Scott St. Rev. D.J. Harris, Officiating. Interment, Houston Memorial Gardens.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.