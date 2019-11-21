|
Tommy Golbow
1930-2019
Tommy Golbow, 89, of Katy, passed away on Sunday, November 17, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Katy's First Baptist Church with Rev. Ronnie Webb officiating. Interment in Katy Magnolia Cemetery.
For a full obituary and to express condolences, visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 21, 2019