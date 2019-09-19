|
|
Tommy Dale Leach
1945-2019
Tommy was born in Houston 2-15-45 to Doc & Maxine Leach. He lived in Houston all his life and retired from Triple AAA. He left us on 9-6-19 in Houston after a series of illnesses.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Beverly and other beloved family members.
He is survived by cousins Marquerite Dean, Gail Lang, Lynn Smith & Jay Pierson; several nieces & nephews; and many long-time friends.
A private burial will take place at Forest Park-Lawndale.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Sept. 19, 2019