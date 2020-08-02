Tommy Joe Walton

1951-2020

Tommy J. Walton (TJ), age 68, of Pearland, Texas passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 26, 2020. Tommy was born September 16, 1951.

TJ retired from Pearland Alternator in 2013. He loved spending time with his family, and enjoyed watching the news and politics, maybe a little too much according to his loving wife, Geraldine Brown. He always would have some kind of comeback joke anytime you talked to him. He enjoyed walking and keeping active. He will be greatly missed by all.

Tommy is predeceased in death by his mother; Bertha Walton, brother in law; Danny, and nephew; Johnny Weisinger.

Tommy is survived by his father; Julian C. Walton (JC) , wife; Geraldine Brown, sons; Clint and Justin Walton, sisters; Sandra Weisinger, Linda (David) Biziak, JoAnn Walton, brother in laws; George (Terri) Brown, Lester E. (Esmeralda) Brown and his loyal dog, Dolly. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will take place on August 6th, 2020 from 5pm-9pm at the Pearland Lions Club, 3350 South Main Street, Pearland, TX, 77581.



