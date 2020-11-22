1/1
Tony Rodriguez
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tony P. Rodriguez
1940-2020
TONY P. RODRIGUEZ, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & friend was called home on November 11, 2020. Born in Houston, TX on February 2, 1940.
Tony grew up in Houston's Magnolia Park. His love & devotion to his neighborhood was well appreciated & recognized. He received many awards & top recognitions from Tx Congressman & Women along with The City of Houston. Tony was a devoted family man & took great pride in serving our country after retiring as corporal E-4 from United States Marine Corp. He then started his family & devoted 35 years to United States Postal Service. He then worked 11 years as a teacher & coach for Aldine ISD. Tony was an avid Houston Oilers & Texan season holder. He also was part of The American Legion #472, The American Legion Honor Guard, Fort Bend County Vaqueros Trail Riders, Milby Hispanic Alumni Assoc., cofounder of MHAA, The Original Barrio Boys, Barrios Unidos, Big H Tailgaters & Mario Gallegos Sr, Scholarships.
Throughout his life Tony was always a caring son, beloved husband, devoted father & best friend to all. Those who were fortunate to know him will always cherish his amazing life full of wit, contagious laugh & unconditional love to all.
Tony is preceded in death by his parents Refugio Rodriguez & Aurora Ray. His brothers & sisters, Mariano Rodriguez, Tom Rodriguez, Richard Olivares, Lorenzo Tellez, Charlene Manko, Bertha Mijares, Ruth Reyna, & grandson Jared Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalinda Gonzales. Children, Annie & husband Mark Nolasco, Nei-Lani & husband Xavier Munoz, Royel & wife Linda Rodriguez, Nadine & husband Anthony Reyes. Stepkids, Patrick & wife Brenda Alba, Michael Gonzales & wife Leticia Perez, Regina & husband Jacob Acuna & Monica Rodriguez. Grandchildren, Markie Nolasco, Kiana Rae Sena, Tristen Nolasco, Reagan Nolasco, Stephanie Garcia, Erika Munoz, Natalie Munoz, Tony Munoz, Alyssa Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez, Madeline Rodriguez, Kalee Capehart, Tyler Haag, Patrick Alba II, BreAnna Alba, AnnaLysa Alba, Lynzi Perez, Valeria Perez, Juan Carlos Perez Jr, Cassandra Perez, Michael Gonzales, Jacob Acuna, Joshua Acuna, Janai Acuna. Great grandkids, Maverick Cardenas, Dylan Cardenas, Adrian Hernandez , Aiden Villanueva, Evan Villanueva, Joel Ramos, Makayla Ramos, Mason Canales, Lyla McCartney, Camilla Loredo, Avery Alba, & Trey Alba.
Visitation will be held Monday,November 23,2020 at 5:00, Rosary at 7:00 Forest Park Lawndale. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 at Forest Park Lawndale, Graveside service 3:00pm 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Visitation
05:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Send Flowers
NOV
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Forest Park Lawndale
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Forest Park Lawndale
6900 Lawndale Street
Houston, TX 77023
7139285141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Forest Park Lawndale

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved