TONY P. RODRIGUEZ, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather & friend was called home on November 11, 2020. Born in Houston, TX on February 2, 1940.

Tony grew up in Houston's Magnolia Park. His love & devotion to his neighborhood was well appreciated & recognized. He received many awards & top recognitions from Tx Congressman & Women along with The City of Houston. Tony was a devoted family man & took great pride in serving our country after retiring as corporal E-4 from United States Marine Corp. He then started his family & devoted 35 years to United States Postal Service. He then worked 11 years as a teacher & coach for Aldine ISD. Tony was an avid Houston Oilers & Texan season holder. He also was part of The American Legion #472, The American Legion Honor Guard, Fort Bend County Vaqueros Trail Riders, Milby Hispanic Alumni Assoc., cofounder of MHAA, The Original Barrio Boys, Barrios Unidos, Big H Tailgaters & Mario Gallegos Sr, Scholarships.

Throughout his life Tony was always a caring son, beloved husband, devoted father & best friend to all. Those who were fortunate to know him will always cherish his amazing life full of wit, contagious laugh & unconditional love to all.

Tony is preceded in death by his parents Refugio Rodriguez & Aurora Ray. His brothers & sisters, Mariano Rodriguez, Tom Rodriguez, Richard Olivares, Lorenzo Tellez, Charlene Manko, Bertha Mijares, Ruth Reyna, & grandson Jared Rodriguez. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosalinda Gonzales. Children, Annie & husband Mark Nolasco, Nei-Lani & husband Xavier Munoz, Royel & wife Linda Rodriguez, Nadine & husband Anthony Reyes. Stepkids, Patrick & wife Brenda Alba, Michael Gonzales & wife Leticia Perez, Regina & husband Jacob Acuna & Monica Rodriguez. Grandchildren, Markie Nolasco, Kiana Rae Sena, Tristen Nolasco, Reagan Nolasco, Stephanie Garcia, Erika Munoz, Natalie Munoz, Tony Munoz, Alyssa Rodriguez, Paul Rodriguez, Madeline Rodriguez, Kalee Capehart, Tyler Haag, Patrick Alba II, BreAnna Alba, AnnaLysa Alba, Lynzi Perez, Valeria Perez, Juan Carlos Perez Jr, Cassandra Perez, Michael Gonzales, Jacob Acuna, Joshua Acuna, Janai Acuna. Great grandkids, Maverick Cardenas, Dylan Cardenas, Adrian Hernandez , Aiden Villanueva, Evan Villanueva, Joel Ramos, Makayla Ramos, Mason Canales, Lyla McCartney, Camilla Loredo, Avery Alba, & Trey Alba.

Visitation will be held Monday,November 23,2020 at 5:00, Rosary at 7:00 Forest Park Lawndale. Funeral Service Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 2:00 at Forest Park Lawndale, Graveside service 3:00pm 6900 Lawndale St, Houston, TX.



