Tracey Lynn Nelson
1957-2020
Tracey Lynn Nelson died peacefully at her home in Houston during the early morning hours of Wednesday, the 12th of February 2020, following a courageous battle with brain cancer. She was 62 years of age.
She was born on the 20th of October1957 in Borger, Texas, the second of three siblings to Gene and Neva (Mayes) Horn. After a few years and a few moves, Tracey, her mother and siblings settled in Oklahoma City where she graduated in 1975 from John Marshall High School.
Following high school, Tracey attended The University of Oklahoma forging many of her lifelong relationships. She became a member of the Alpha Omicron Chapter of Kappa Alpha Theta and met her husband, Ray Bob Nelson.
Tracey had a natural and uncanny ability to connect with people. She used her talents to create a successful career as a sales representative in the western apparel industry for various brands, most notably Rodeo America, Fritch Brothers Silversmiths and Rocky Mountain.
Tracey was a very active member in both the Northwest Houston Theta Alumnae group and Northwest Houston Panhellenic Association holding multiple positions including Alumnae President and most recently receiving the 2019 award, Northwest Houston Panhellenic Woman of the Year.
Tracey was best known as a woman with an infectious personality, warmth and generosity. She shared her kindness and zest for life with everyone. Her favorite pastimes included, Jazzercise, traveling with the 'baseball group,' lounging at her retreat in Galveston and loving on her grandchildren. Tracey was a collector of friends. She cultivated friendships through all phases of life that were both deep and meaningful. She was able to connect to people of all walks of life, and she nurtured and matured those relationships through time. Her family and friends were her life legacy.
Tracey is preceded in death by grandparents, Edward and Bertha (Smith) Mayes of Dover, Oklahoma, and Harvey and Bertha (Long) Horn of Kingfisher, Oklahoma; her father, Gene Horn of Dover, Oklahoma, and mother, Neva (Mayes) Varner of Tulsa, Oklahoma; and her brother, Shawn Patrick of Fredericksburg, Texas.
Tracey is survived by her beloved husband of forty years, Ray Bob; her daughter, Mallory Bartell and her husband James; her son, Riley and his wife Leslie; and her four grandchildren, Harris Bartell, Gates Nelson, Blair Bartell and Howie Nelson, all of Houston. She is also survived by her parents-in-law, Charles and Charlotte Nelson; siblings, Ron Horn, Steven Horn, Randy Horn, sister-in-law Kathy Horn, sister Kim Burright and their spouses. Tracey is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends are cordially invited to gather with the family and share remembrances of Tracey from four o'clock in the afternoon until seven o'clock in the evening on Thursday, the 20th of February 2020, in the grand foyer of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston.
A memorial service celebrating Tracey's life is to be conducted at ten o'clock in the morning on Friday, the 21st of February, at Memorial Drive United Methodist Church 12955 Memorial Drive in Houston, where the Rev. Colin Bagby, Associate Pastor, Discipleship and Evangelism, will officiate.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in her memory may be directed to Texas Court Appointed Special Advocates, 1501 West Anderson Lane, Suite B-2, Austin, TX, 78757, or online at www.texascasa.org.
Please visit Mrs. Nelson's online memorial tribute at GeoHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020