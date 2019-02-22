Tracy Alan Gore

1966-2019

Tracy Alan Gore, 52, of Houston, TX, passed away February 19, 2019. He was born in Dallas, TX on May 28, 1966 to Andy Gore and Linda Reid. He was married to Gabriela Gore for six years. Tracy had a career in Sales and Restaurant for Sensormatic and Double Dave's Pizza. He had a passion for his children first and foremost. He loved motorcycles, bicycling and all things outdoors. Tracy loved to play jokes and never stopped laughing. He brought humor into any and all situations. Tracy had the biggest heart as well as the best outlook on life. He was a real people person and could brighten anyones day.

He was preceded in death by father, Herschel Andrew Gore. He is survived by wife, Gabriela; sons Hayden, Grayson, and Sammy; daughters Oliva and Conny; Parents, Jim and Linda; Sisters Aundria, and LeAnna; brothers Troy and Trevor.

A memorial service will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, 625 Nottingham Oaks Trail, Houston, TX on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:30 a.m.