Trang T. Trinh, M.D.

1965-2019

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Trang Thuy Trinh, M.D., on Thursday, the 4th of April 2019, surrounded by her family at home where she left in peace and comfort. She was 53 years of age.

She is survived by her husband, Gary Riechmann; their children, Michael, Grant, Lauren and Eli Riechmann; her father and stepmother, Ky Trinh and Tam Tran; her brothers, Cuong and Quyen Trinh; and her sister, An "Kaitlin" Trinh. Her mother, Thuy Nguyen, preceded her in death.

Dr. Trinh was born in Saigon, Vietnam, and emigrated to the United States in 1975 with her family. They settled in Houston where she devoted her formative years to become exceptionally successful academically and later professionally. She received her undergraduate degree from the University of Houston and her medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School at Houston. She then completed her residency at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.

She was brilliant, vibrant, vivacious and beautiful. She was an irresistible force of life and became a friend and a confidante to all those who crossed her path. It was her mission to improve the lives of everyone she touched and was especially passionate about providing for her children.

A memorial service is to be conducted at seven o'clock in the evening on Tuesday, the 9th of April, in the Jasek Chapel of Geo. H. Lewis & Sons, 1010 Bering Drive in Houston. Immediately following, all are invited to greet the family during a reception in the adjacent grand foyer.

In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions may be directed to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Dr. Trang T. Trinh Fund for Immunotherapy, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX, 77210-4486; by telephone at (800) 525-5841 and reference Dr. Trang T. Trinh Fund for Immunotherapy, or by visiting: geohlewis.com for access to the webpage with instructions to donate.

Her family, friends, colleagues and patients will forever miss her zeal for living, her selflessness, her infectious smile, her generosity and her love and loyalty.

Her family, friends, colleagues and patients will forever miss her zeal for living, her selflessness, her infectious smile, her generosity and her love and loyalty.

Please visit her online memorial tribute at geohlewis.com where words of comfort and condolence may be shared electronically with her family.