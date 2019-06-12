Travis S. Meadows

1985-2019

Travis S. Meadows, 34, of Katy, Texas, died June 10, 2019, after a battle with brain cancer. He was born on April 17, 1985 in Fort Worth, the eldest son of Steve and Sue Meadows. He attended schools in Dubai, UAE, and then Katy, graduating from Cinco Ranch High School in 2003. He attended Angelo State University, Austin Community College, Houston Community College, and received a paralegal certification from the University of Houston.

Travis was an avid lover of fast cars and was a talented amateur race car driver, having competed in many Chump Car road rallies. He loved science fiction, was a gifted video gamer, and possessed a sharp wit. Though an introvert, he was fiercely loyal to his close friends.

Travis is survived by his parents, Steve and Sue, of Katy, his brother Daniel Meadows and sister-in-law Angela Meadows, his niece Aubrey and nephews Brady and Brett, of Brookshire, and his fiancée Allyson Proske.

Contributions in memory of Travis can be made to Holy Covenant United Methodist Church or the .

Services will be held at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church (22111 Morton Road, Katy, TX 77449), at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 15, with a lunch reception to follow in Covenant Hall. Published in Houston Chronicle on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary