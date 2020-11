Dr. Travis A. Moebes1939-2020Dr. Travis Alan Moebes, 81, passed away from natural causes Sunday, November 15, 2020.His family invites friends and family to join in a memorial service on December 19th, Saturday, at 10 am. The service will be broadcast via live stream at https://www.stlukesmethodist.org/moebes/ . We appreciate your understanding that for safety concerns, this will be a private family service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to stlukemethodist.org in memory of Travis.