Travis Roberts
1940 - 2020
Travis James Roberts
1940-2020
On Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, Travis James Roberts peacefully transitioned while surrounded by family. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, at South Park Funeral Home,1310 North Main Street, Pearland, TX. 77581. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and the service will follow at 2:00 pm.

Published in Houston Chronicle on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
23
Visitation
01:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
MAY
23
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
South Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 21, 2020
May God Bless the entire Family of Travis Roberts. Travis will be missed more than words can say; we were kids together and we experienced many things as we travelled down lifes path. His Brother Bobby and his Sister Gladys and my Family shared many wonderful Memories. James Abbott.
James Abbott
Friend
