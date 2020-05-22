Or Copy this URL to Share

Travis James Roberts

1940-2020

On Tuesday, May 19th, 2020, Travis James Roberts peacefully transitioned while surrounded by family. The Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 23rd, 2020, at South Park Funeral Home,1310 North Main Street, Pearland, TX. 77581. Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm and the service will follow at 2:00 pm.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store