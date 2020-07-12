1/1
Travis Stevens
1975 - 2020
Travis Lee Stevens
1975-2020
Travis Lee Stevens, 44, born 12/5/1975, died unexpectedly in Alaska in July, 2020. He is survived by his father, Larry Stevens; his mother, Margaret Stevens; his brothers, Ryan and Dale; and 8 nieces and nephews. He is also survived by numerous extended family and friends. There's nothing better than an Alaska friend.
Travis lived in Alaska where he owned 2 pieces of land, built his own cabin and treehouse, and was well known for his love of nature and survival skills. He lovingly cared for his mom during 2 serious illnesses with no complaints. He had a gentle soul and lived his faith. Travis was the Jim Bridger of the family, a mountain man who loved exploring the outdoors. To some degree, he was a loner not needing constant companionship but when around a group of people, he would enthrall them with his adventures in the wild.
A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Friday August 7, 2020, at Grand Parkway Baptist Church, 12000 FM 1464, Richmond, Texas 77407. Another memorial service will be held in Alaska at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Grand Parkway Baptist Church or Morning Star Baptist Church, School Road and Carbon Way, Healy, AK 99743.
Travis Stevens is now in his final home where he is completely loved and has a new area to explore!

Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Grand Parkway Baptist Church
July 10, 2020
He was our mountain man and we loved him. He will always be in our heart.
Flo Schubert
Family
