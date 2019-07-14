Travis Dale Whitaker

1932-2019

On July 4, 2019, Travis Dale Whitaker, 86, passed away in Tomball, TX. Travis was born to Travis Wilson and Ellen Lloyd Whitaker on December 3, 1932 in Carthage, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents and his two sisters, Dee Roy and Lucy Whitaker. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Mary, and three sons: David Whitaker (Sandy), Robert Whitaker (Kay), and David Love. He is survived by his grandchildren: Rochelle and Jonathan Whitaker, Don Whitaker (Allison), Kayla Harlan (Nick), Amber Grochowina (Bryan) and Jason Love. Travis is also survived by brothers, Joe (Carmelita) and Woody Whitaker and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Travis was known for his loyalty and strong ethics, always standing by his convictions. He was a Texas Realtor and Broker for over 55 years in the Tomball and Magnolia communities. Travis held numerous positions in local service organizations. He was a proud member of the Magnolia Lions Club for over 50 years and proudly supported the Tomagwa Medical Ministries, the Tomball and the Magnolia Chambers of Commerce, and he was a Lifetime member of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Travis Whitaker was named Citizen of the Year by both the Tomball and Magnolia Chamber of Commerce. Travis was confirmed at Rehobeth Methodist Church in Carthage and maintained a lifelong connection there. His generosity and giving spirit impacted all the communities surrounding Magnolia and Tomball more than we will ever know.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 2:00 in the afternoon at First Presbyterian Church of Tomball. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Tomagwa Medical Ministries, Tomball, Texas or to the building fund of First Presbyterian Church of Tomball. Published in Houston Chronicle on July 14, 2019