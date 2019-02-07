Trayton Grider Davis

1927-2019

Trayton Grider Davis of Houston, TX passed away on January 26, 2019 at the age of 91 years.

Trayton was born March 28, 1927, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Trayton Hooker and Marjorie Grider Davis. He was a proud graduate of both Richards elementary school in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, and Whitefish Bay High School. Upon graduating in 1945, he was immediately inducted into the Army Air Corp which later became the Army Air Force, and was stationed in Greenland. He was honorably discharged on Christmas Day, 1946, and on his return to Wisconsin, he enrolled in the University of Wisconsin, Madison, graduating in 1950 with a BS degree in Business. He continued his studies at the Harvard Business School, earning an MBA in 1952. While at Harvard, he met his future wife, Lurinda Mack on a blind date. She was at that time, a student at Wellesley College. They were married in 1952 on the island of Nantucket, MA.

He returned to Milwaukee to work alongside his father in the family's direct mail advertising business , Trayton Davis & Associates. When his father retired, Trayton took over as president of the company, spearheading the early use of sophisticated data processing. This sparked his deep and longtime interest in computer software and hardware. During his years in Milwaukee he was an avid choral singer, performing as a tenor in his church choir and in The Milwaukee Symphony Chorus, and he was also an active member of the Harvard Business School Club of Milwaukee. However his greatest interest was his family, and he was a loving husband and father to his three sons.

When he retired in 1998, he moved to The Woodlands, TX, and subsequently to Houston in 2008. Upon his arrival to The Woodlands, he wasted no time in volunteering in the community and in the Rotary Club of The Woodlands. He also took great pride in helping to establish a Woodlands chapter of the Harvard Business School Club of Houston.

Trayton is survived by his wife, Lurinda (Winnie) Davis, three sons & their families:

Trayton Mack Davis and wife Dr. Maris, Philip Hooker Davis and wife Amarylis, and George Grider Davis, grandchildren Andrew, Katherine, Ross, Caitlind and Christian,

Two sisters Barbara Wyman and Mary Held both of Virginia and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial Service to be held at the Clarewood House Chapel, Saturday February 9 at 2 pm.

Contributions may be made in his memory to: Clarewood House Charitable Trust, 7400 Clarewood Drive, Houston, TX 77036, Hospice Plus, 6800 West Loop South, Suite 200, Bellaire, TX, 77401, or Riveredge Nature Center, PO Box 26, Newburg, WI 53060.

Internment will be Milwaukee, WI date to be determined.

The family wishes to thank Brenda Warner, Paulette Fontenot, and Denise Hoff.