|
|
Tracy Jackson
1961-2020
A much Beloved Mother, Daughter, and Sister - Tracy transitioned on Saturday evening at 10:34 PM peacefully, surrounded with the love of family and friends.
Though this transition is one that deeply breaks our hearts, our family would like to extend a sincere word of thanks and appreciation to all who provided prayers and support during Tracy's illness.
Please continue to pray for our family as we adjust to her absence, cherishing the many fond remembrances we have of her. Cherishing her beloved memory are her daughter Morgan-Taylor Webber; mother Priscilla LaBoue Jackson; father Mark Charles Jackson; sister Jennifer Jackson-Godie, niece Mary Ashleigh Godie and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jan. 17, 2020