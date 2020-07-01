Trenica Ann
White-Henderson
1975-2020
"With a smile that could light up the room, her love is forever in our hearts."
A walk-by visitation will be held Thursday, July 2nd, 6:00 P.M. until 6:45 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Her service may be viewed by live stream, July 2nd at 7:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/TrenicaHenderson
Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.