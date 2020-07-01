Trenica White-Henderson
1975 - 2020
Trenica Ann
White-Henderson
1975-2020
"With a smile that could light up the room, her love is forever in our hearts."
A walk-by visitation will be held Thursday, July 2nd, 6:00 P.M. until 6:45 P.M. in the Rose Chapel of Mabrie Memorial Mortuary.
Her service may be viewed by live stream, July 2nd at 7:00 P.M.: www.mabriemortuary.com/TrenicaHenderson



Published in Houston Chronicle on Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
06:00 - 06:45 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
JUL
2
Service
07:00 PM
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Mabrie Memorial Mortuary
5000 Almeda Road
Houston, TX 77004
(713) 942-7673
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

