Louis A. "Tres" Bainter

1954-2020

Tres passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2020. He was born October 11, 1954 in Alice, TX, to Mary Jane and Bud Bainter. He lived in Houston with his parents from 1956 until 1972, and graduated from Memorial Hall School. In 1972, he and his parents and brother Roy moved to St. Louis, MO. Tres worked at TOMCO for 25 years, where he made many life-long friends. He was a member of St. Mark Presbyterian Church, Chesterfield, MO. After his father passed away, Tres continued living with his mother until she passed away in 2005, and he then moved to Gilmer, TX to be close to his sister Mary, and her husband Scott. He joined Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church where he made many new friends. He loved being a "Greeter" each Sunday, ushering, and singing hymns at the top of his lungs. Tres also volunteered at the Mineola Amtrack Train Station. He never met a stranger and has been described as a gentle soul who was kind, faithful, giving, happy, and funny. He was a sports enthusiast and could tell you the details of many baseball and football games in modern history.

Tres loved the Lord, his parents, his family, and he so loved his family's friends throughout the years. Tres was predeceased by his parents, Mary Jane and Bud Bainter, his sister Mary Jones, and his nephew Bobby Macrum. He is survived by his brother in law Scott Jones; sister Grace Olander (Gary); brother Roy Bainter; nieces Shannon Krueger, Carrie Olander Neal (Brett), Lindsey Bainter, and Kasey Andreason (Tyler); nephews Judge and Tucker Bainter; great niece Molly Grace Neal; and cousins Diny Gumper, Roy Flesh, Billy Flesh, and Lyle Evans.

We will all miss Tres; his visits, his calls, and his funny texts. We are comforted that Tres is once again with his mother, father, family and friends in the loving arms of Jesus. We especially thank Scott, his brother in law, for the care and love he has shown Tres over these past years. Tres thought of Scott as a beloved brother. A memorial service is being planned for a later date at the Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church. In lieu of customary remembrances, the family kindly requests memorial contributions be directed to Longview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 3800 Judson Road, Longview, TX, 75605.



